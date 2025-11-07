Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 465,144,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 103,935,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
