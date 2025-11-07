Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 465,144,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 103,935,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Alba Mineral Resources alerts:

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:

Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales

Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales

Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.