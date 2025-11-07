Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARAY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Accuray stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,941. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Accuray has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,476,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 106,087 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 11.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,274,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,236,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 174,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 67.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,392,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 966,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

