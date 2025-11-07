HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $515.00 Price Target at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $640.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.83. 1,358,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,900. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $375.01 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

