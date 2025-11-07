Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.611-3.611 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Tokyo Electron stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.93. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $114.53.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

