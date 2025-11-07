Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 467.57% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of CTNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 4,708,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

