Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Ernexa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ERNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 108,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,132. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Ernexa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Ernexa Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ernexa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ernexa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ernexa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ernexa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.