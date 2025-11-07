Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 1. 250,657,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 109,855,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
