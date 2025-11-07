New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20% Higher – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

