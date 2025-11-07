Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $245.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

PAYC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 944,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $566,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $2,916,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $49,853,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

