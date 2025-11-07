BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE HAE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 3,209,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haemonetics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 59.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

