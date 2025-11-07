Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Positive Forecast for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Price

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $297.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group has a 52-week low of $222.56 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

