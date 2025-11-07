Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Janney Montgomery Scott

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GECC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Great Elm Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Elm Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GECC

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 86,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,498. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.1%. Great Elm Capital Group’s payout ratio is -264.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.