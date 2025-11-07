GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:YSPY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ YSPY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile
