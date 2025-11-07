Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15), reports. Nikon had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
Nikon Price Performance
OTCMKTS NINOY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nikon has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nikon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikon has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Nikon
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nikon
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.