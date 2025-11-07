Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

Shares of FSCR stock remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

