Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Federal Screw Works Stock Performance
Shares of FSCR stock remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Federal Screw Works has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.86.
Federal Screw Works Company Profile
