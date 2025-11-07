JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.49%.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of JFEEF stock remained flat at $12.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.50. JFE has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

About JFE

Featured Stories

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

