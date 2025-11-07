JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.49%.
JFE Stock Performance
Shares of JFEEF stock remained flat at $12.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.50. JFE has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
About JFE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFE
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.