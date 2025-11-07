UIL (LON:UTL) Trading 16.9% Higher – What’s Next?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179 and last traded at GBX 171.90. Approximately 236,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,837% from the average daily volume of 12,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UIL in a report on Wednesday.

Get UIL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UIL

UIL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.11.

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 11.91 earnings per share for the quarter. UIL had a net margin of 156.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%.

Insider Transactions at UIL

In other news, insider Peter Durhager bought 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £13,136.42. Also, insider Alison Hill purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £10,174.30. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,198 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.