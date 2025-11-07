HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-2.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.1 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.600-9.620 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

HubSpot stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,900. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $375.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares during the period. Sone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

