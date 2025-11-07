American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($38.94) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.
American Biltrite Price Performance
American Biltrite stock remained flat at $78.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. American Biltrite has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $140.00.
American Biltrite Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Biltrite
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.