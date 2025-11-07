American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($38.94) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

American Biltrite stock remained flat at $78.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. American Biltrite has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

