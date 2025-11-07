Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 18,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.The business had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 908,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,577,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 130,231 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

