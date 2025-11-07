BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $41.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.33) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 85,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

