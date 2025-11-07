Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,580 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,485.

HSX stock traded up GBX 12.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,366.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,346.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,286.25. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,454. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hiscox declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

