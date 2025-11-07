Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 251.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

