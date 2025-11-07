Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GENI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,076. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.84. Genius Sports has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Genius Sports by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 661,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1,259.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 397,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 368,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

