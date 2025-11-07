Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 20,795,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $444.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Holley has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,654,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,842,213.42. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Holley by 994.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Holley by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

