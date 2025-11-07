TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.45.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,169,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,170. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.35 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.44.

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.