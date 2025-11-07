Jones Trading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jones Trading in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jones Trading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.90. 1,922,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,351.96. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

