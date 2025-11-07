Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$19.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

EFX stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 638,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.28. Enerflex has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.47.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

