Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.88.
Get Our Latest Analysis on goeasy
goeasy Stock Performance
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.