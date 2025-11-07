Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.88.

TSE GSY traded down C$4.80 on Friday, hitting C$129.46. 330,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.35. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$127.60 and a 12 month high of C$216.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.

