TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$229.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KXS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$198.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$228.13.

Kinaxis Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down C$2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$177.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,057. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.49. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$149.96 and a one year high of C$212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other Kinaxis news, insider Mark Justin Morgan sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.63, for a total value of C$453,081.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,184,963. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 6,100 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total value of C$1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$266,000. The trade was a 81.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $1,665,206. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

