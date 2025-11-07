Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.15. 58,495,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 59,435,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 6.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.