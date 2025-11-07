nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) CAO Randolph Wacker Sells 5,000 Shares

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CAO Randolph Wacker sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $110.91. 1,745,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,967. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,563,000 after purchasing an additional 477,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

