Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells $38,317.86 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) Director Bertram Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after buying an additional 4,305,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $653,377,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $689,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,514,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.