Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Kathy Walker Sells 74,727 Shares

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Kathy Walker sold 74,727 shares of Ur Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $98,639.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 555,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,708.80. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ur Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 12,837,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,926. The firm has a market cap of $466.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.96. Ur Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ur Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ur Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

