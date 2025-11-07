Insider Selling: Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) CEO Sells 38,062 Shares of Stock

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) CEO David Sealock sold 38,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $15,224.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 477,510 shares in the company, valued at $191,004. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sealock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, David Sealock sold 20,405 shares of Sky Quarry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $8,366.05.

On Monday, November 3rd, David Sealock sold 109,698 shares of Sky Quarry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $49,364.10.

On Friday, October 31st, David Sealock sold 81,835 shares of Sky Quarry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $37,644.10.

Sky Quarry Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of SKYQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 270,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. Sky Quarry Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sky Quarry ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sky Quarry had a negative return on equity of 147.63% and a negative net margin of 71.27%.The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sky Quarry in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on SKYQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Quarry stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,249,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.51% of Sky Quarry as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sky Quarry

(Get Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.