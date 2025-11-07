E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.58 million.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 24.9%

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,936. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 111.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 316,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

