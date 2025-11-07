Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.660-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $81.79. 7,147,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.