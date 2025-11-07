CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Chairman H Sanford Riley Buys 10,000 Shares

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Chairman H Sanford Riley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,689.40. This represents a 24.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, August 12th, H Sanford Riley purchased 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 70,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,262. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CPI Card Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

