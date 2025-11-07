IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14), Zacks reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 188.98%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE IONQ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 32,627,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,575,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IonQ from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,489.64. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $185,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,757.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,837,000 after purchasing an additional 688,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IonQ by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,695,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 634,543 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 930,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IonQ by 26.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

