Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Shares of VTYX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 607,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 1,164.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,569,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 372.7% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,134,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 894,444 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

