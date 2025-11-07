Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,426. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

