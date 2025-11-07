GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of XBTY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 78,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,227. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
