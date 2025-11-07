GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Wednesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of XBTY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 78,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,227. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio.

