Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Stock Up 12.6%

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,353,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,873. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.



Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

