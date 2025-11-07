VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of HEJD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $27.55.
About VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.