VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HEJD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

About VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF

The VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (HEJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on taking long positions in dividend-paying US stocks and short positions in equity index futures contracts. The fund aims primarily for capital appreciation and, to a lesser extent, current income.

