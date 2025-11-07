Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 5,247,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.