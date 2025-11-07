UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.21 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.21 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $33.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.29. 9,369,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,336,547. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

