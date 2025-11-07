Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KVYO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,609,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,619. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Klaviyo has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $109,898.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,235.80. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 431,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,414.60. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock valued at $180,719,288. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

