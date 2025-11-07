Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.88. The company had a trading volume of 262,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37.

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.

