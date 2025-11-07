Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAS
Cascades Stock Performance
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.