Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,826. The stock has a market cap of C$868.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.58 and a 52-week high of C$20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.85.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.