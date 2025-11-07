Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Up 36.1%

GMED traded up $22.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.